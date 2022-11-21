Duke Trounces Toledo On The Road

Duke went to Toledo Sunday for a battle of unbeaten teams and fortunately, the Blue Devils remained so, winning 58-41.

Duke had plenty of flaws in this game, but the defense was at times overwhelming, as in the second quarter when Duke nearly pitched a shutout, holding Toledo to 1-11 and just three points.

You can make a lot of mistakes if you do that.

Duke held Toledo to 30 percent from the floor and just killed on the boards, getting 41 (33/8) to 21 (18/3) for Toledo.

However, while the taller Blue Devils made life miserable for the Rockets, they had flaws of their own, notably turnovers (19), pointless offensive fouls and not being ruthless with the lead.

Afterwards, coach Kara Lawson said this: “Some of our turnovers were unforced. Some of them were good jobs by Toledo defensively. But we had quite a few travels, we had some offensive fouls; those obviously count as turnovers, so we have to be more sound in those areas. I thought we just had an unusually high number of travels and offensive fouls than we did throwing it all around the gym. So we’ll definitely have to be better at that.”

Work to do, for sure, but this team is starting to form an identity.

Duke is off until Friday, but that’s going to be a tough one: UConn in the Phil Knight Legacy.