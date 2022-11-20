 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR Podcast #460 - Duke Downs Delaware

Leaving the Hens Bluer Than When They Arrived

By JD King
/ new
Delaware v Duke
 DURHAM, NC - NOVEMBER 18: Jaylen Blakes #2 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts following a three-point basket during the second half against the Delaware Blue Hens at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 18, 2022 in Durham, North Carolina.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Duke rides some impressive performances from the freshman class, especially Kyle Filipowski and Tyrese Proctor, to take down a pesky Delaware club that kept the game competitive for a lot longer than many had expected. But Duke’s height and depth eventually won the day in a game that may be most notable for being the debut of freshman phenom Dariq Whitehead. He gave us a tantalizing preview of things to comes as a guy who can get his shot any time he wants to.

After the break, the DBR Podcast guys take a moment to preview Bellarmine, a truly unique opponents known as “the team that refuses to dribble.” We also spend some time talking about the latest Duke football game, a strange contest with Pitt that featured pigeons, punts, and just a lot of unusual stuff. Oh, and we wrap it all up with a shout out to the excellent recruiting job being done by Kara Lawson and her staff.

