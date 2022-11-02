YouTube Gold: The Real Jimmy Chitwood

Hoosiers is a tremendous sports movie. It’s sort of the story of everyman, or in this case team, that rose to greatness.

It’s based on the amazing story of the 1954 Milan High School team that won the Indiana State Tournament. It’s not that impressive until you realize that Milan was a very, very small town and the tournament, at that point, was open. In other words, there were no divisions. You all played in the same tournament.

Milan, with about 160 students total, beat Muncie Central for the title and it was one of the great accomplishments in basketball history.

If you’ve seen the movie, you’ll remember Jimmy Chitwood, who was the hero for Hickory. He was based on Bobby Plump, who hit the winning shot for Milan.

This video looks at Plump and that game. It’s an incredible story and he obviously takes immense pride in the accomplishment - as he should.