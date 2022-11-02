 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

YouTube Gold: The Real Jimmy Chitwood

One of the greatest stories in sports history

By JD King
/ new
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 11 Eastern Illinois at Butler
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 11: Former Milan High school basketball star Bobby Plump and other members of the movie Hoosiers honored on the court during the mens college basketball game between the Butler Bulldogs and Eastern Illinois Panthers on December 11, 2021, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.
Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hoosiers is a tremendous sports movie. It’s sort of the story of everyman, or in this case team, that rose to greatness.

It’s based on the amazing story of the 1954 Milan High School team that won the Indiana State Tournament. It’s not that impressive until you realize that Milan was a very, very small town and the tournament, at that point, was open. In other words, there were no divisions. You all played in the same tournament.

Milan, with about 160 students total, beat Muncie Central for the title and it was one of the great accomplishments in basketball history.

If you’ve seen the movie, you’ll remember Jimmy Chitwood, who was the hero for Hickory. He was based on Bobby Plump, who hit the winning shot for Milan.

This video looks at Plump and that game. It’s an incredible story and he obviously takes immense pride in the accomplishment - as he should.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...