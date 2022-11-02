 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ESPN Looks At The ACC Basketball Season

Well some of the ACC anyway.

By JD King
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 08 ACC Tournament - Pittsburgh v Boston College
BROOKLYN, NY - MARCH 08: A general view of the ACC logo during the first half of the ACC Tournament college basketball game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Boston College Eagles on March 8, 2022 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ESPN.com has a sit-down with Myron Medical, Jeff Borzello, John Gasaway and Joe Lunardi to talk about this year’s ACC.

A lot of the talk is focused on Duke and UNC of course. There’s no way around that. Lunardi is the most skeptical of the four about the Tar Heels.

He also has questions about Duke’s transition from Mike Krzyzewski but thinks the transition was handled “meticulously” and thinks Duke will do well.

Then they’re off to discuss Virginia and other ACC schools. For some reason, they miss Florida State’s bizarre level of injuries last season and say they underperformed. Given those injuries, we’d say they possibly overachieved. But that’s just us.

Then they talk about NC State’s Terquavion Smith, the amazing job Steve Forbes has done and some speculation on Jim Boeheim’s status going forward.

What you might consider here is who is not mentioned because, in a sense, those schools, some of them anyway, may have issues.

