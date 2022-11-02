ESPN Looks At The ACC Basketball Season

ESPN.com has a sit-down with Myron Medical, Jeff Borzello, John Gasaway and Joe Lunardi to talk about this year’s ACC.

A lot of the talk is focused on Duke and UNC of course. There’s no way around that. Lunardi is the most skeptical of the four about the Tar Heels.

He also has questions about Duke’s transition from Mike Krzyzewski but thinks the transition was handled “meticulously” and thinks Duke will do well.

Then they’re off to discuss Virginia and other ACC schools. For some reason, they miss Florida State’s bizarre level of injuries last season and say they underperformed. Given those injuries, we’d say they possibly overachieved. But that’s just us.

Then they talk about NC State’s Terquavion Smith, the amazing job Steve Forbes has done and some speculation on Jim Boeheim’s status going forward.

What you might consider here is who is not mentioned because, in a sense, those schools, some of them anyway, may have issues.