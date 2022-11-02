Bombs Away! The Best Returning ACC Three Point Shooters

A look at 3-point shooting by ACC regulars usually reveals talents who might otherwise sneak by casual observers. Not so much this year.

For instance, that sort of examination previously identified Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe as a promising if unsung player. By his senior season he led the Yellow Jackets in scoring. Devoe finished as a .393 career shooter on threes.

Entering the 2023 season, everyone among the actual 3-point shooting leaders started a majority of games for his team. Only one averaged fewer than 30 minutes per game; Notre Dame’s Nate Laszewski averaged 29.0.

Three of the Irish – all grad students – were among the ACC’s best outside shots: Dane Goodwin, Laszewski and Cormac Ryan. Between them they took 50.12 percent of the threes on a squad that at .381 from the bonusphere was second most accurate in the ACC.

Mike Brey’s squad trailed only Virginia Tech (.392) in converting from long-distance. The Hokies were led by Hunter Cattour, who increased his playing time and attempts from ’21 and went from sixth in scoring among the Hokies to third. He was the ACC’s fourth most-accurate returning shooter from long-range.

The leading bombardier in the league was Jaeden Zachery, the sole surprise among premier perimeter producers. While every other top returning 3-point marksman will either be a senior or a grad student in 2022-23, Zachery will be a seasoned sophomore.

The Wisconsin product first stopped off at Florida’s Chipola College, where he excelled at the point and earned some junior college honors. Zachery was one of two Eagles to shoot better than a breakeven percentage from beyond the arc in 2022, and was BC’s No.3 scorer. Keep an eye on him.

By the way, last year’s official 3-point leaders based on 2.5 made per game were Brady Malek of UNC (.40329) and Joe Girardi III (.40271) of Syracuse. Five other returning ACC regulars were more dangerous from long distance.