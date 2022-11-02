Blue Healers Is Back!

As you guys know, we’ve had a long and fruitful relationship with Dr. Mike Lee, who runs BlueHealers. Well really, he is BlueHealers.

BlueHealers hosts auctions for Duke Basketball tickets and sends the proceeds to the Pan African Academy of Christian Surgeons. They do wonderful work in Africa and are well worth supporting (in fact, while you can certainly get ticket this way, you can always donate directly).

The auctions are live now and the first game is unusually interesting because it’s the first game of the post-Krzyzewski era. Everyone is curious about how Jon Scheyer will coach his team and what we can expect. And with a completely rebuilt roster, or nearly so with just two scholarship players returning, it’s all new.

You can bid on the Jacksonville game now but bidding closes Thursday. And this year, in a nice innovation, Duke is doing electronic tickets. So there is no more FedEx and no more Will Call.

Bid today! You’ll enjoy a game and help people who wouldn’t get medical care otherwise.