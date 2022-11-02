Bill Walton On UCLA’s Big Ten Move And Bill Self Suspended

Bill Walton has finally spoken about UCLA moving to the Big Ten and the legendary Bruin is not happy. John Canzano posted these comments by Walton:

“I am not in favor of UCLA’s recent announced decision to leave the Pac-12 Conference of Champions,

“nor their desire to join the Big 10,

“I don’t like this attempted move,

“I don’t support it,

“I hope it does not happen,

“UCLA is a public school that is supposed to serve the interests of the State of California,

“UCLA is one of the world’s greatest schools, and brands,

“UCLA represents the best of what life has been, and can, could and should be,

“UCLA has been as great and as important a part of my life as anything, ever,

“I don’t believe that joining the Big 10 is in the best interest of UCLA, its students, its athletes, its alumni, its fans, the rest of the UC system, the State of California, or the world at large”

Once you get past the Dr. Seuss-ish language and his intense devotion to commas, Walton is making sense. The money is amazing but a lot of things will be sacrificed.

Meanwhile, in Lawrence Kansas has opted to suspend Bill Self for four games at the beginning of the season. This will include the Duke game on November 15th.

This is due to the NCAA issues Kansas is dealing with, including five Level 1 infractions. KU obviously hopes to mitigate a more serious suspension.