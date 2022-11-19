 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Duke Comeback Falls Short As The Blue Devils Lose At Pitt

Close but not close enough

By JD King
NCAA Football: Duke at Pittsburgh
 Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Jaylen Coleman (22) scores a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 28-26.
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Duke fell 28-26 at Pitt on Saturday. The Blue Devils were behind for most of the game, but as we’ve seen this year, this team doesn’t quit and they didn’t quit at Pitt, either.

Duke had a solid comeback after falling behind 28-14. Riley Leonard hit Jordan Moore for a 49-yard touchdown with 9:28 left. Coach Mike Elko called for a two-point conversion, but that failed.

The Blue Devils scored a touchdown with :47 left but were still two points down. An offsides kick didn’t work and so Pitt just ran out the clock.

This team has shown a ton of character in what could have been a rebuilding year.

The final game of the season will be Wake Forest in Wally Wade. We hope fans will turn out to support the team. They have certainly earned that.

