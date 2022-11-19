Duke Comeback Falls Short As The Blue Devils Lose At Pitt

Duke fell 28-26 at Pitt on Saturday. The Blue Devils were behind for most of the game, but as we’ve seen this year, this team doesn’t quit and they didn’t quit at Pitt, either.
Duke had a solid comeback after falling behind 28-14. Riley Leonard hit Jordan Moore for a 49-yard touchdown with 9:28 left. Coach Mike Elko called for a two-point conversion, but that failed.
The Blue Devils scored a touchdown with :47 left but were still two points down. An offsides kick didn’t work and so Pitt just ran out the clock.
This team has shown a ton of character in what could have been a rebuilding year.
The final game of the season will be Wake Forest in Wally Wade. We hope fans will turn out to support the team. They have certainly earned that.
