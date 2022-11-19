ACC Roundup - A Big Win For Virginia

In Friday’s ACC Action, Virginia beat Baylor 86-79, Virginia Tech nipped Penn State 61-59, Wake Forest took down LaSalle 75-63, Notre Dame slipped by Lipscomb 66-65, Clemson beat Bellarmine 76-66, Florida State lost to Florida 76-67 and BC knocked off George Mason 71-56.

Virginia’s win was by far the most impressive. Surprisingly, the Cavs allowed Baylor to score 79 but still controlled the game, largely due to sensational three point shooting, hitting 9-14. Virginia ripped off a 30-5 run in the first 9:13 of the second half. Baylor had a decent rally but you know it is with Virginia. The more you try to catch up, the harder it is. It’s just better to get ahead, not that it’s easy.

UVA canceled the game against Northern Iowa earlier this week in light of the football shootings and received a lot of support in Las Vegas, where, it’s sad to say, they have had their own bitter experiences with a mass shooting.

The Cavs will face Illinois on Sunday in the finals of the Continental Tires Main Event after the Illini knocked off UCLA.

Virginia Tech handled Penn State for most of their game but allowed the Nittany Lions to come back late and make it a game. Sean Pedulla has been really hot to start the season but scored just 10 Friday. Grant Basile scored 17 points and Justin Mutts had his second straight double-double. Now it’s on to the Finals of the Charleston Classic Sunday and it won’t be easy against host Charleston.

Wake Forest is in the Jamaica Classic and Tyree Appleby is making his name there. He’s scored 23 points in the last two games and had two separate nine point runs in the second half against LaSalle. Looks like a guy Steve Forbes can build around.

The Deacs will see Loyola Marymount in Sunday’s Finals.

Dane Goodwin was the hero for Notre Dame, hitting a three with 14 seconds left to put the Irish up 66-65 over a tougher-than-expected Lipscomb. Goodwin finished with 24. Nate Laszewski, who seemed to struggle last season, is playing very well so far this year, averaging 20 ppg and 10.7 boards. He got 16 and nine in this one.

Note that Mike Brey went with just six players again,

Bellarmine’s ACC tour continues and after knocking off Louisville, the Knights fell at Clemson, 76-66. PJ Hall is still working his way back from his latest injury and got 19 minutes off the bench and scored 10 points and four boards. When he’s fully back, Clemson will be much better. And right now, they’re just two points from being 4-0, with the loss being to South Carolina, which is a rivalry game and understandable either way.

Clemson is a whisker from being 4-0 which probably sounds like a dream to Florida State: the ‘Noles fell to 0-4 after a road loss to rival Florida.

Brey went with a six-man rotation by choice. Hamilton’s choice has always been to use depth to suffocate opponents. He hasn’t been able to so far this year or, for that matter, last year. It’s been a tough stretch.

All five starters got at least 28 minutes, which is way high in HammyLand. The top reserves right now are Jalen Warley, who’s reasonable, and Naheem McLeod, who is just tall. That’s really all he offers. Tom House got seven minutes and that was about it for reserves.

Without depth, Hamilton’s system is essentially broken and he hasn’t proven adept at adapting.

Caleb Mills had 21 while Matthew Cleveland and Darrin Green had 14 each.

Finally, BC took care of George Mason at the Paradise Jam in lovely St. Thomas, 71-56. It was a pretty impressive win - BC was up 47-21 at the half. This was a solid win for BC, albeit over a weaker opponent. But you have to start somewhere.

Apparently Tarleton State is the other finalist. You may remember their coach - Billy Clyde Gillispie. He flamed out at Kentucky and had some other notable personal issues but seems to be building reasonably well at Tarleton.

Three games on Saturday as NC State hosts Elon, Northeastern visits an apparently vulnerable Syracuse and Miami hazards Providence.

Sunday’s ACC Action