Next Up For Duke Football: A Trip To Pitt

Date 11/19 || Time 12:00 || Venue Acrisure Stadium || Video ACCN

Duke visits Pitt yesterday for a shot at win #8 and while Pitt is favored, Duke is one spot ahead of the Panthers, the number three team in the Coastal Division, and behind only UNC.

On the other hand, Pitt has not lost since October and just crushed Virginia last time out, 37-7. More impressively, the Panthers gave Tennessee a tough game, falling 34-27 to the #5 Vols.

But Duke has played very, very well this year, and of the three losses, two (UNC and Georgia Tech) came down to the very end of the game.

Both teams are going to use the ground game a lot and Pitt has junior running back Israel Abanikanda to turn to.

Duke has had issues with passing defense, which might not matter as much here as it did, say, against UNC’s Drake Maye, so a running game might not be the worst thing.

It won't be an easy game - Pitt is tough and physical and they have a solid offensive line. Slowing them down won't be easy.

But if they manage to pull a road win here, Duke would have an eight-win season and a 10-win season would be possible.

Who would have ever dreamed that we could talk of such a thing this year? Whatever happens at Pitt, or next weekend against Wake Forest, this season has been sweet.