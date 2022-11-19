YouTube Gold: Bobby Hurley And Arizona State Hammer Juwan Howard And Michigan

Bobby Hurley had an amazing Duke career: three Final Fours, two national championships and a a career assist record that has stood since 1993.

The 1991 win over UNLV was just unbelievable and two nights later Duke won its first national championship.

As great as the win over UNLV was, the rivalry between Duke and Michigan’s Fab Five was perhaps more iconic and enduring.

Like Grant Hill and Christian Laettner, Hurley didn't appreciate the Fab Five. We suspect Duke’s players felt they were young and arrogant and that wasn’t helped in recent years when the various members of the Fab Five decided to start woofing again.

Mostly it was Jalen Rose really, but he was probably enough. Grant Hill wrote an article refuting Rose’s claims. Laettner sneered. And Hurley mocked them.

And on Thursday, he got a late, perhaps last chance to stick it to the Fab Five again, as his Arizona State Sun Devils beat Juwan Howard’s powerful Michigan team 87-62 in the Legends Classic.

You know Hurley enjoyed that handshake and making Howard lose to him for a fourth time, and we suppose the old Duke-Michigan lines fell back into place, even if only for an evening.

Incidentally, former Blue Devil Joey Baker came off the bench for Michigan, scoring two points and pulling down three boards in 14 minutes.