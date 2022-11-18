YouTube Gold: Texas Crushes Gonzaga

When Chris Beard took the Texas job, it was pretty clear that he was going to do well, but there was work to do.

Well maybe not as much as it seemed.

He was 22-12 last year and so far this year, the Longhorns are 3-0. No one cares about Houston Christian but UTEP was a decent win.

But the real eye opener is what they did to Gonzaga on Wednesday because Texas just ate the Zags alive, winning 93-74.

Texas took the lead for good at 21-20 and never looked back, ultimately winning 93-74. It was an extremely impressive win with the Longhorns forcing 20 turnovers.

With Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski now retired, there has been a lot of conversation about who the best coach in college is now and almost no one has mentioned Beard.

In our opinion, he’s as good as anyone in the game today.