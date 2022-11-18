Duke Blows By Texas A&M In Cameron

Duke moved to 4-0 with an impressive 71-52 win over Texas A&M in Cameron Thursday evening.

The Blue Devils held A&M to 18-42 from the floor and forced 23 turnovers. Toss in an imposing rebounding advantage - Duke had 39 rebounds and 18 offensive to 20 and 5 for the Aggies - and that was just too much to overcome, despite the Blue Devils shooting just 24-61 (39.3 percent).

Duke was up as much as 27 in the second half. Their size and intensity were just too much for Texas A&M, as coach Joni Taylor said afterwards: “I thought Duke did a really good job of never letting us feel comfortable in our offense. [They] got us into a lot of low-clock situations where we had to force up some shots.”

We don’t know much about Duke’s next opponent, Toledo, but after that is almighty UConn, and in those two games, we will learn a lot about just where Duke is.