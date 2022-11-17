YouTube Gold: JJ Redick Shuts Up Maryland Fans

When JJ Redick was at Duke, Maryland was still in the ACC and, as far as they were concerned, he was Public Enemy #1. They made him a special target and while some of their stunts crossed lines, some of it was relatively normal collegiate BS and certainly what you’d expect from Maryland fans.

There were reasons they detested Redick though and it basically came down to this: he was really, really good and he was really, really cocky.

And in fairness, he gave it right back.

What do you do when you go after a guy and he still crucifies you?

You go low.

In retrospect, a lot of it wasn’t good, but Redick more than held his own against a baying mob of Maryland fans every time he faced them.

In this game at College Park, he scored 35 points and led Duke to a 96-88 win. First he shot ‘em up then he shut ‘em up.