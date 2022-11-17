ACC Roundup - Pitt Smoked While Notre Dame Rolls

In Wednesday’s ACC Action, Notre Dame beat Southern Indiana 82-70 and Pitt lost to Michigan in the Legends Classic, 91-60, giving Jeff Capel and his team a second straight loss by 25 or more.

Pitt stayed close in the first half, down just 38-32 but Michigan soon blew the game open.

Freshman Jett Howard led the Wolverines with 17. We haven’t seen him yet but the buzz on him is huge. Hunter Dickinson had a solid game too with 11 points, seven boards and five assists.

The good news for Pitt is that big man Jon Hugley is back. He didn’t play all that well but that’s not surprising for a guy who just returned from injury. He’ll get better.

It’s not surprising that Pitt lost but the magnitude of the loss is unfortunate and it follows a major thumping by West Virginia. It’s not as bad as Louisville or Florida State starting 0-3 but it’s not promising.

Notre Dame won by just 12 but that’s because Mike Brey called off his dogs. The Irish were up 28-11 early and while the Screaming Eagles rallied, they never really got close again - certainly not enough to worry about.

It was Notre Dame’s night.

Trey Wertz led the way with 20 points. Nate Laszewski had 18 points and 10 rebounds and all starters finished in double figures. It was an easy night.

In spite of that, Brey really only went six deep, which bears watching.

On Thursday, Virginia Tech plays Old Dominion in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, Pitt takes on Capel’s old school, VCU, in the next round of the Legends Classic and Georgia Tech welcomes Northern Illinois to campus.

Thursday’s ACC Action