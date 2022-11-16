DBR Podcast #459 - Lessons Learned From The Kansas Loss

Embed code —

Duke may have lost in the Champions Classic to Kansas, but the Duke Basketball Report Podcast crew is really excited about how Duke looked in this contest.

Obviously, they are raving about Kyle “Mr. Double-Double” Filipowski but also saw a lot to like from several other freshmen who are not playing like this is just their third game in a college uniform.

And, though there was a lot to like despite the L, the guys also discuss the problems from this game, including some rather controversial decisions by the referees (cue up a good little rant from Donald and Jason).

After the break, the DBR Podcast looks across the ACC to examine the problems some of our conference rivals are having and what it means for Duke if the rest of the ACC is struggling in the non-conference season.