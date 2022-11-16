Last Day For Bellarmine Auction And These Tickets Are A Steal

This is the first season in a new era for Duke Basketball and tickets are still tough to get as Jon Scheyer gets going..

Fortunately, we have a solution for that: Blue Healer auctions are back and the tickets for Bellarmine’s visit to Cameron are still available - and right now below face value! Bellarmine is brilliantly coached and recently beat Louisville at Louisville. This team is no joke.

Today is the last day for that auction so get your bids in! All auctions end at 11:00 pm.

If you don’t know, Dr. Mike Lee has run Blue Healers for several years and we’ve been happy to help promote it. Blue Healers raises money for medical treatment in Africa. Even ESPN has noticed.

Proceeds of our auctions go to the Pan African Academy of Christian Surgeons who are doing great work across the continent - they’re in eight countries now.

It’s a great way to see a game in Cameron in this historic season and to see the incredibly high standards Duke Basketball has set for decades.