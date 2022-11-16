YouTube Gold: Kentucky and Sparty Put On A Thriller

This year’s Champions Classic was ragged but glorious. Duke and Kansas brought very different teams and slugged it out.

But the first game...wow! Especially the way it ended.

Kentucky got Oscar Tshiebwe back and he finished with 22 points and 18 boards. He was rusty but his talent is so off the charts that it was hard to tell. But he had five turnovers and wasn’t fluid defensively.

And unfortunately for UK, he fouled out in the first overtime and you kind of got the sense that Kentucky was done.

Michigan State ran some beautiful clutch plays that ended with Malik Hall dunks at the end of regulation and the first overtime.

There were some rocky spots for Kentucky, but when Tshiebwe is fully up to speed, that’s going to be a very good team.

And Michigan State, which already looks like one of the most polished team in the country, is going to be a load too.