ACC Roundup - Pretty Weak Tuesday Night For The League

Last year, the ACC had a poor start and was largely written off before redeeming itself in the NCAA tournament.

This year?

Well, not very impressive so far.

On Monday, Maine beat BC and Troy dropped Florida State to 0-3. On Tuesday, Colgate beat Syracuse, again, 80-68 (and of course it was in the Dome), Utah Valley State took Wake Forest to overtime before losing, and Louisville had its third straight one point loss, this time to Appalachian State, 61-60 after a last-second shot was waved off after review.

Not even the wins were very impressive. Wake Forest got an overtime win against Utah Valley State. Clemson had an 11 point win over USC Upstate, a team that Duke just obliterated last time out, winning 84-38.

Miami had a 26 point win but it was against Florida A&M, NC State ran away from Florida International, 107-74 and Gardner-Webb lost to UNC by just six, 72-66.

UNC is not playing to expectations and no one is happy right now, with Hubert Davis questioning his team’s toughness and “sustained effort.”

Gardner-Webb - Gardner-Webb! - somehow held Armando Bacot to 10 points on 2-9 from the floor, and nine rebounds.

Transfer Pete Nance had 15 points in the first half, which was good since UNC only scored 26.

Not sure what’s happening there but it sure is interesting.

Wake Forest needed OT to beat Utah Valley State which was a surprise, but Tyree Appleby hit a three with time running out to pull out the win.

Unfortunately for Louisville, El Ellis, trying to match Appleby’s clutch shot against Appalachian State, made his shot, but a whisker too late. It was waived off and Louisville has now lost its first three games at home and each by one point.

It could get worse: their next four games are Arkansas, Maryland, Miami, Florida State and Western Kentucky before they’ll see Florida A&M in a possible breather.

Actually, FSU might be the breather.

Like Louisville, Syracuse lost a buy game, and badly, falling to Colgate 80-68. This is the second year in a row Colgate didn’t just beat Syracuse but trounced them (last year’s score: 100-85).

Syracuse Twitter is not happy, with some pointing out how long Syracuse has gone without being ranked and criticizing Jim Boeheim and suggesting he retire.

Bit early, but that’s not a great loss.

NC State’s win is intriguing. The Pack is now 3-0 and two of the three wins are impressive.

Unlike a lot of ACC schools, State is actually winning what they’re supposed to win. State forced 22 turnovers, which is a good sign for a Kevin Keatts team.

Miami won but against a weaker team so it’s hard to glean a lot. Same for Clemson’s win over SC Upstate.

So be it. Better than being Louisville, Syracuse or Florida State right now.

Wednesday’s ACC Action