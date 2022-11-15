How To Watch Duke And Kansas In The Champions Classic

Duke and Kansas square off Tuesday night in the annual State Farms Champions Classic. Kansas is the defending national champions and ranked #6 while Duke, which also made last spring’s Final Four, comes in at #7.
You might think Kansas would be favored, but Duke is currently listed as a -1.5 favorite at ESPN, and ESPN’s analytics machine has Duke’s odds of winning at 56.4 percent to 43.6 for Kansas. However, Vegas oddsmakers flip that to KU at -1.5.
Kentucky and Michigan State will play in the undercard at 7:00 while Duke and Kansas are set to go at 9:30. The game is on ESPN as you would expect for a major early season matchup, and as media continues to evolve, you can get ESPN in several ways - cable, satellite, streaming or Sling.
If none of those are possible, you can alway hit a bar. Whatever you do though, you’re probably going to want to watch this one. It could be really, really good.
