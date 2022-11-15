KU Players, Coach On Duke

Most of us have a good idea of how Planet Duke sees Tuesday’s game with Kansas. But how is the Kansas World seeing it?

Well for a good example, let’s start with the Kansas City Star, where veteran journalist Gary Bedore looked into it.

When asked about the coaching change, Dajuan Harris said that “I don’t care about all that. I don’t lie. Whatever coach they’ve got out there, whatever players they’ve got out there to play, that’s who I’m going to be focused on.”

Jalen Wilson said “It’s going to be great. We played them my freshman year. It was a great atmosphere.

“I’m looking forward to playing that game. A lot of eyes are going to be on them. A lot of eyes are going to be on us. To have the opportunity to compete against them and do battle is going to be great.”

Ernest Udeh said simply “[g]reat ball is going to be played that day.”

For his part, interim coach Norm Roberts, filling in for Bill Self who was suspended by the NCAA says Duke is still Duke and had a lot of complimentary things to say.

Whatever happens, this one looks like fun.