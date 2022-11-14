YouTube Gold: Jeremy Sochan Making A Mark

When we first saw Jeremy Sochan when he was at Baylor, we loved him. He reminded us of Dennis Rodman as much as anyone could. He was just relentless, could guard anyone on the floor and just radiated basketball charisma.

Now in the NBA, Sochan reminds us more of Rodman, and it’s not just the hair, or the #10 or the Spurs uniform where Rodman toiled for a time.

It’s that he’s just disruptive.

Take this sequence, where Sochan scored four points in five seconds against the Grizzlies. The first basket was on a break when he just got to the basket. It was a cool move, but by NBA standards, fairly average.

The second thought was pretty great and underscores Sochan’s potential value to the Spurs: Ja Morant got the ball into Desmond Bane, who got trapped on the baseline and panicked a bit.

Sochan immediately realized the situation and left his man to go after Dillon Brooks, who was closest to Bane. He picked the pass off and took it in for another dunk as former Blue Devil Tre Jones watches.

He’s already immensely disruptive and should become more so. It looks like the Spurs have again drafted well.

