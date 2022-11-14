ACC Roundup - Virginia Tech and Notre Dame Win And Criminal Tragedy In Charlottesville

Update - Monday’s Virginia-Northern Iowa game has been canceled following Sunday’s shootings at UVA. As far as we know, a former football player shot and killed three former teammates. Two others were wounded, one critically. Deepest sympathies to our friends in Charlottesville. We’ll have more on this later.

In Sunday's ACC Action, both Virginia Tech and Notre Dame prevailed.

The Hokies took on William & Mary and, in fairness, it wasn’t, well, a fair fight. Virginia Tech just had too much and this is a very experienced team.

Sean Pedulla and Hunter Cattor scored 22 each to pace the Hokies. Virginia Tech hit 55.9 percent overall and 50 percent on threes (16-32).

You can’t judge too much from a win over an inferior opponent, but as we said, this is a really experienced team and also well coached. As of now, you’d nearly have to consider them a Top Four team in this year’s ACC.

Notre Dame? That’s a bit tougher.

The Irish are also quite experienced and well coached but their start hasn't been great. Yes, they beat Radford, but barely. And the Penguins gave them a tough game too, and there is no indication that Youngstown State is vastly underrated: their wins came against Canisius and UT-Martin.

It was 70-69 before Notre Dame put them away with a seven point run.

Consider this too: against a not-so-great Youngstown State, Brey only played seven players. It’s possible that illness or injury was responsible, but if not, that’s not a very good sign. Minimal bench production too, with just nine points, all by freshman Ven-Allen Lubin.

The Irish shouldn’t get much of test until they play Michigan State on November 30th.

In other words, jury’s still out.

On Monday, Maine visits BC, Troy goes to winless FSU and reliably dangerous Northern Iowa hazards a trip to Virginia.

