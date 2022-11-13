DBR Podcast # 458 - An Easy Weekend

It was a great weekend to be a Blue Devil, from the basketball court to the gridiron. In basketball, Duke takes down USC Upstate after a quick burst from the otherwise overwhelmed Spartans, and on Saturday, the football team dominated Virginia Tech. We are back to talk about all of it.

On the basketball front, we are giddy over Duke’s defensive effort in this game, as well as Dereck Lively II’s first appearance in a Duke uniform. Duke had standout performances from a number of players, but Jason needs to tell you in particular how excited he is about Jaylen Blakes’s progress. We are a little worried about Tyrese Proctor’s progress, but there is plenty of season left for him to get more comfortable.

This week, Duke heads to Indianapolis for this year’s Champions Classic, where they will play reigning champions Kansas. How will Duke handle Jalen Wilson? We can’t wait to see.

After the break, we get into Duke’s seventh football victory, a ho-hum affair against the Hokies where Duke was undoubtedly the better team. What a time to be alive.

We’ll be back after the Kansas game, but until then, stay in touch with us at dbrpodcast at gmail.com!