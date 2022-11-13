 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

YouTube Gold: Kevin Porter, Jr. And Jose Alvarado Get Testy

Jose is not someone to take lightly.

By JD King
Houston Rockets v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 12: Jose Alvarado #15 of the New Orleans Pelicans and Kevin Porter Jr. #3 of the Houston Rockets are involved in an altercation during the fourth quarter of an NBA game at Smoothie King Center on November 12, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Alvarado and Porter Jr. were both ejected from the game. New Orleans Pelicans won the game 119 - 106.
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Usually when we feature highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans, it’s either Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram, both of course former Duke stars.

But we also have immense respect for Jose Alvarado. The former Georgia Tech star is the very model of the self-made player. Our prediction was he would be a great four-year guard and that he would fall short of the NBA.

It feels great to be wrong about that.

Anyway, Alvarado and the Pelicans were playing the Houston Rockets and things got a bit chippy.

Apparently Kevin Porter, Jr. said Alvarado was “too small,” among other things and, not surprisingly, that set Alvarado off.

Nothing here really other than some normal jawing, but consider what’s happening: a former 1st round draft pick is taunting a guy who didn’t even get drafted.

Alvarado must have really gotten under his skin. He’s good at that of course. He is pretty small, to concede Porter the point, and he has to adapt and basically be a pest.

That Porter got into with him shows that Alvarado has adapted brilliantly.

