YouTube Gold: Kevin Porter, Jr. And Jose Alvarado Get Testy

Usually when we feature highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans, it’s either Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram, both of course former Duke stars.

But we also have immense respect for Jose Alvarado. The former Georgia Tech star is the very model of the self-made player. Our prediction was he would be a great four-year guard and that he would fall short of the NBA.

It feels great to be wrong about that.

Anyway, Alvarado and the Pelicans were playing the Houston Rockets and things got a bit chippy.

Apparently Kevin Porter, Jr. said Alvarado was “too small,” among other things and, not surprisingly, that set Alvarado off.

Nothing here really other than some normal jawing, but consider what’s happening: a former 1st round draft pick is taunting a guy who didn’t even get drafted.

Alvarado must have really gotten under his skin. He’s good at that of course. He is pretty small, to concede Porter the point, and he has to adapt and basically be a pest.

That Porter got into with him shows that Alvarado has adapted brilliantly.