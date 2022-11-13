ACC Roundup - Louisville Loses Again

Louisville is not exactly off to a good start. We don’t count the exhibitions but the players do. They know when they were beaten and so far, they’re 1-3.

To the rest of the world, they’re 0-2. The Cards lost to Bellarmine Wednesday 67-66, and Saturday the Cardinals fell to Wright State, 73-72.

And it’s not just that they lost. Wright State’s Trey Calvin, a 6-0 senior, hit the shot of a lifetime, one that he will never forget.

After Wright State forced a turnover, Calvin got the ball and first faked 6-10 Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and then 6-5 Mike James long enough to get a winning shot off. It’s really a tremendous game winner. He and his teammates were ecstatic; Louisville, which means Nolan Smith too, devastated.

You have to go with the best you’ve got and El Ellis is talented. He shot 12-20 and finished with 29 points. But the point guard had a whopping eight turnovers. Something’s not working.

The other thing is that Payne can only go so deep. Sydney Curry played 21 minutes and got just three points and six rebounds. Most people would expect better. But what alternative does Payne have? Not much.

And to be clear, Wright State is a tough out. That’s a wonderful basketball school. Give Payne credit for scheduling them.

This season is likely going to be about foundations for Louisville. That may not translate into many wins but you have to start where you are.

On the bright side, Georgia Tech at least beat Georgia State, a team they’ve had plenty of trouble with lately.

They did Saturday as well, with only a very late drive by Miles Kelly allowing the Yellow Jackets to ruin opening night for Georgia State’s brand new 7,500-seat Georgia State Convocation Center. It’s a nice looking building.

Kelly came off the bench to score 15. Dallan Coleman led the way with 16.

The game was obviously very close but it needn’t have been: Tech was just 18-27 from the line. Kelly’s shot was impressive but ideally it wouldn’t have been that close.

Still, Georgia Tech is 2-0 and Louisville is 0-2.

Poor Nolan. Hopefully things get better.

Two games on tap Sunday as Youngstown State visits Notre Dame and William and Mary head to the hills to take on Virginia Tech.

Sunday’s ACC Action