Duke Wins At Davidson, 60-37

Duke got a 60-37 road win at Davidson Saturday but no one seems overly pleased about it. You won’t see this often: Duke won by 23 and had 20 turnovers and 14 in just the first half. Reagan Richardson had five in 14 minutes but everyone had at least one except for Taya Corosdale.

Sophomore Shayeann Day-Wilson led her team with 15 points.

Duke did apply solid pressure, particularly in the third quarter when they shut Davidson out for the last seven minutes. The Wildcats scored just six in the third and the Blue Devils also held Davidson to six in the first quarter.

Davidson was just 14-60 overall and chunked up 31 threes, making eight.

Coach Kara Lawson was a bit disappointed: “We were just sped up and played a little bit hurried,” Lawson said afterwards. “We were just trying too hard, and we made some mistakes...I thought in the second half, we settled down a little bit and we’re more patient. It’s hard to play on the road, but it’s good to come away with the win.”

Duke has won its first three games by an average of 31.3 points, but to an extent that points to the lack of parity in the women’s game.

The Blue Devils get a sterner test on Thursday as the Texas A&M Aggies visit Cameron. That’s going to be very interesting. Lawson will know a lot more about her team after that.