Duke Crushes Virginia Tech To Move To 7-3

Before the Duke-Virginia Tech game, the Hokies coaches said they thought they might be able to exploit Duke’s pass defense and they did - once.

After Grant Wells hit Da’Wain Lofton for a 53 yard touchdown on their first drive to take a 7-0 lead, Duke’s defense just clamped down. We don’t think the Hokies got to the red zone again.

Meanwhile, Duke scored 24 unanswered, starting with a field goal, and after that, Virginia Tech could not control the Blue Devils.

Riley Leonard finished 19-31 for 262 yards. Duke also gained 165 grounds rushing.

Virginia Tech finished with 177 yards passing and 104 on the ground.

Duke is 7-3 and amazingly could still win 10 games. That’s complicated by an upcoming trip to Pitt which won’t be easy and then closing out with Wake Forest, which has become an outstanding program.

And then there’s whatever bowl game Duke is in.

Likely? No. But possible? It is, and that says volumes about the job that Mike Elko has done this year.