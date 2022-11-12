Next Up For Duke Football: Virginia Tech

Date 11/12 || Time 12:00 pm || Venue Wallace Wade Stadium || Video RSN

Duke, now 6-3 and bowl-eligible, welcomes Virginia Tech to Wallace Wade Stadium Saturday, where the Blue Devils haven’t beaten the Hokies since 1981.

At just 2-7, Virginia Tech has had a tough season, with the only wins coming over BC and Wofford. They did have near misses in the last two games, losing to NC State 22-21 and Georgia Tech 28-27.

The Hokies are now coached by Brent Pry, who replaced Justin Fuentes and is in a rebuilding situation.

They’ve lost six straight, but they aren’t far off from a win and seem to be improving.

Expect them to attack Duke via the passing game as much as possible. That’s been a problem for Duke’s defense.

Virginia Tech is a proud program and they’ll bring it Saturday. Thing is, Duke is showing immense heart this season. The Hokies are improving, but the Blue Devils are too. And seven wins this season, which seemed improbable earlier, is a real incentive.

And as we said before, no matter what happens Saturday, Elko now seems to be on a glide path to ACC Coach of the Year.