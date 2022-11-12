YouTube Gold: Jayson Tatum Goes Off On Denver

Some Brotherhood members are having really good seasons, but is anyone having as good a year as Jayson Tatum?

Tatum’s Celtics are off to a 9-3 start and he is a major key to their success, as he showed against the Denver Nuggets Friday.

He’s put up 30 or more in the last three games - he had 34 points, eight boards and five assists against Denver Friday night - and he’s had seven games with 30 points or more so far.

Boston is on a five-game win streak and in second place in the East, behind only Milwaukee. Keep in mind that Boston had a bit of a situation coming into the season, with coach Ime Udoka suspended for the year. Joe Mazzulla - you may remember him from West Virginia twice in the NCAA tournament - took over and he’s done very well, as have the Celtics in general.

But no one has done better than Tatum. Things change, but as of now, he’s at least in the conversation for MVP. And if he won that and Paolo Banchero got Rookie of the Year, that would be an amazing thing for Duke.