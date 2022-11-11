ACC Roundup - Notre Dame Escapes, Virginia Tech Rolls

Two ACC games Thursday as Virginia Tech crushed Lehigh and Notre Dame just barely escaped Radford.

The first thing you might think is: Radford?!

But the Highlanders, who just gave Marquette a tough game before heading to South Bend, were in position to win which would have been a damaging upset.

And Notre Dame had to come back to win - at home.

The lead went back and forth in the first half, but in the second, Radford pulled ahead and kept the lead until the Irish went ahead with 3:21 left. But Radford took it back and were up until Cormac McCarthy hit a layup with :09 left.

The Highlanders had a shot with :02 left but missed. Then Nate Laszewski, who had a really good game with 28 points, hit two free throws.

Maybe not a great win, but better than a damaging loss.

Virginia Tech did much better.

Sean Pedulla made a solid impression as a freshman and looked like he would take a big step this year.

So far so good: he put up 18 against Delaware State in Virginia Tech’s opener and 20 in Thursday night’s win over Lehigh.

Justin Mutts had a double-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

The Hokies have a pretty solid lineup: Pedulla, Mutts, Hunter Cattoor, Darius Maddox, who was brilliant at times last year, and transfer Grant Basile, who had an eye-opening performance against Delaware State.

That’s also a really experienced group and you don’t see that all that often anymore.

Still, they haven’t really been tested and likely won’t be until a really tough stretch that starts at the end of the month: Minnesota, UNC, Dayton and Oklahoma State.

We’ll get a much better idea about this team then, but don’t be shocked if they’re really good.

Ten games on tap Friday and some should be really good. South Carolina is not looking good and Clemson has a chance to stick it to them. It’s a great rivalry game. So is West Virginia and Pitt and the Panthers looked good the other night, even without John Hugley.

Florida State was awful in their opener against Stetson and Johnny Dawkins and UCF know it.

Georgia should challenge Wake Forest and that could end up being a really fun game.

Friday’s ACC Action