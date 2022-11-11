Duke Crushes Charleston Southern By 61

Duke just exploded on Charleston Southern Wednesday night, winning 111-50. The Blue Devils scored 62 in the first half and, as you might imagine, were thoroughly dominant. Six players scored in double figures and two just missed. Thirty one of those points were from the free throw line and only two of those shots were three pointers.

Duke forced 29 turnovers, which is near the high end of what we can recall for any game, and won the battle of the boards, 54-22. A full 23 of those were offensive, which, again, is pretty high end.

That’s impressive on every level, but you still have to factor in how good (or bad) Charleston Southern is. And last season they were pretty bad, with just one win.

What does coach Kara Lawson think?

Well, she’s pleased with the defense and that Duke fouled less, and she singled Lee Volker out for special praise. You can see her comments in the link below.