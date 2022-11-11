Jason Kidd On Paolo Banchero: Next Rookie Of The Year

Well this is pretty cool, but it’s also hard to argue: former NBA star and Hall of Famer Jason Kidd says he sees former Duke star Paolo Banchero as the likely next Rookie of the Year in the league. He even compares him to a certain Duke legend:

“He reminds me of Grant Hill. His ability to handle, bring it (up the court and) to be able to shoot the middy at a high rate. He is always under control. I hope he doesn’t take offense to that but Grant was pretty good. But someone at his size and to be able to bring the ball and do the things that he has done so far and he will only get better so that’s why I give him high praise of being Rookie of the Year right now. He has to be the favorite because of the things that he is doing.”

Incidentally, Hill and Kidd were co-rookies of the year in 1995.

Banchero is proving to be a much, much better player than we expected in the NBA and we expected him to be very good. Remember, though, he was a bit of a surprise as the first pick.

Speaking of Hill, he’s also quoted here about Banchero.