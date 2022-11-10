DBR Podcast #457 - Interview With Coach Kara Lawson

Today, the Duke Basketball Report Podcast sits down with the leader of the Duke Women’s program.

Kara Lawson is only in her third season on the job at Duke, but she is already making major waves in the coaching community and the ACC basketball standings. In this chat with Coach Lawson, we hear about her expectations for this coming season and her coaching philosophies.

We dive into those viral videos of her inspirational talks with the team and find out about how legendary coach Pat Summit influenced Coach Lawson’s entire life. And wait until you hear about the special moments Kara Lawson and Jon Scheyer spend together at the start of every day.

