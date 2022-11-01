Duke Fans Will Enjoy This Scheyer Interview

WRAL has a cool video interview up with Jon Scheyer where he talks about a fair amount of stuff, from taking on the head coaching job at Duke to how busy his predecessor Mike Krzyzewski is and the status of his office and desk.

He talks a bit about taking a long time to understand who he is and where he wants to go, which is something that Coach K probably wouldn’t have shared, and the nature of this team with so many freshmen and transfers.

Scheyer also mentions that he talks to Coach K a lot to “pick his brain” and bounce things off of him.

It’s going to be interesting to see the ways that he diverges from Krzyzewski’s tendencies. At UNC, Ol’ Roy Williams kept a lot of what Dean Smith did but loosened up a good bit. It’s still early, but it looks somewhat like Scheyer may follow a similar path, if not in his on the court approach then at least with the public part of his job.

We’ll learn more soon enough. It’s a fun interview. Duke fans will enjoy.