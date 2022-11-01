Gary Trent Update

Gary Trent left Duke for the NBA, only to fall to the second round in the 2018 NBA Draft. He did well with the Trailblazers though, where his father played before him, and after being traded to the Toronto Raptors, he really blossomed.

How much has he blossomed?

Enough to where people are talking about him as a possible All-Star this year. He’s shooting 44 percent overall and 41 percent from behind the line.

He’s also become a much better defensive player - you can almost hear Mike Krzyzewski good-naturedly dsaying “it’s about damn time.”

Toronto isn’t exactly a small market team but it’s also not the first team that most NBA fans think of. It’s probably not in the Top Ten, really, so his odds of being an All-Star probably depend on a good start by the Raptors.

No matter how you look at it though, he’s doing very well. As one more measure of his success, the Los Angeles Lakers are being urged to target him if he opts out with Toronto after the season.