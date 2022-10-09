DBR Podcast #448 - Duke’s Loss To Georgia Tech And A Look At Captain Jeremy Roach

Sam and Jason are here to run down Duke’s latest football game with Donald off in Europe, and shorthanded is sort of how the Blue Devils felt on Saturday at Georgia Tech.

Jason was in attendance at Bobby Dodd Stadium to see Duke’s 23-20 overtime loss from the press box, so we have a lot of first-hand account from this one. We walk through Duke’s various miscues throughout the game, from play-calling to penalties, as well as Jason’s review of the press box set up in Atlanta.

After the break, we dive into Jeremy Roach’s selection as the sole captain of the men’s basketball team for the upcoming season. It’s not entirely surprising, but we need to get into some of the alternatives and why we think this makes the most sense for Jon Scheyer and his team.

Finally, we have to spend a few minutes on the amazing display that the presumptive top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Victor Wenbanyama put on in Las Vegas a few days ago. If there was any chance of him coming to college, we would be stumbling over the potential that he attends Duke, but alas, it will not be so.

Countdown to Craziness is in less than two weeks, so get ready for basketball season, Duke fans!