Duke Falls To The Yellow Jackets In Overtime, 23-20.

4-1 Duke went to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech but fell in Bobby Dodd Stadium, 23-20 in overtime.

Georgia Tech led the entire game until the last few seconds when the Yellow Jackets were called for pass interference. Duke scored on the following play to put it into overtime. The Yellow Jackets managed a field goal and pushed Duke back when it was their turn, forcing Charlie Ham to take a 52 yard field goal attempt, which he missed.

It was a tough loss for Duke, not least of all because the games are getting more difficult. Nonetheless, Duke showed a lot of heart in coming back the way they did. There were some injuries - seniors Jalon Calhoun and guard Maurice McIntyre left in the first half - but that happens.

Coach Mike Elko complimented his team for show resilience and for fighting their way back. It was a tough loss but it may pay off later.