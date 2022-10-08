Bad News For Pitt Basketball As Star Freshman In Serious Legal Trouble

Former Blue Devil Jeff Capel must have been very happy when he got Dior Johnson to commit to Pitt after decommitting from Syracuse and then, later Oregon.

He was a major recruit and a big deal for Capel’s struggling program.

First the standard disclaimer. Johnson has been charged. He has not been convicted.

But if the allegations are true, there’s no gray area.

We’re not going to recount them - you can check the second link below for the details. Suffice it to say that the allegations go well beyond the typical domestic abuse stories you see. If true and Johnson is convicted of unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, strangulation, aggravated assault and simple assault, he could spend a long time in prison.