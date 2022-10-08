YouTube Gold: Marvin Bagley & Zion Williamson Highlights From Friday’s Detroit-New Orleans NBA Game

The New Orleans Pelicans played the Detroit Pistons Friday night, and for Duke fans, that means Marvin Bagley for the Pistons and Zion Williamson and, if he were healthy, Brandon Ingram for the Pelicans (Ingram has a minor toe issue).

So we thought we’d split tonight’s YouTube Gold between Williamson and Bagley.

For Bagley’s part, he took the ball up and dunked on Williamson, which is not an easy thing to do.

And for his part, Williamson had a play against Isaiah Stewart that underscores his power, agility and explosiveness.

When you watch this, keep in mind that while Williamson is hugely powerful, Stewart is not exactly a resident of Munchkin Land: the man is 6-8 and 250.

But Zion...well, he’s Zion. Stewart goes up to challenge him and more or less bounces off of Williamson, who calmly lays the ball in after the mid-air collision.

Just to underscore, Stewart is 6-8 and 250 and he got bounced out of the air like he was Raggedy Andy.

Williamson is just on another plane.