Banchero, Moore And Tre Jones Had Decent Nights In NBA Exhibition Play

In NBA preseason action for Duke rookies, Paolo Banchero got in for 22 minutes for the Orlando Magic against the San Antonio Spurs, scoring nine on 3-8 from the floor. He hit all his free throws. He also grabbed five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Obviously it’s a preseason game and not meaningful. For one thing, Orlando took 20 players and played 15.

Tre Jones started for San Antonio, by the way, and hit 4-4 from the floor, with five rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Meanwhile, Minnesota played the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas and Wendell Moore scored nine points also, along with three rebounds, an assist and two steals.

Jared Jackson suited up for the Atlanta Hawks but got a DNP. AJ Griffin got in, but only for a minute.