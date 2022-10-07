Next Up For Duke Football: Georgia Tech

Date || 10/8 || Time || 4:00 PM || Venue || Dodd Stadium || Video || RSN

Duke, with a very impressive 4-1 start under new coach Mike Elko, is off to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a significant upset of Pitt last weekend, 26-21. This came after their coach, Geoff Collins was not only fired but actually escorted to his car. It’s one thing to fire a guy, but was that really necessary? It’s not like he was going to steal the stationary or smash something in the lobby on the way out. AD Todd Stansbury was also escorted. That’s just so stupid and mean-spirited. No wonder his team was fired up. Or maybe they were just relieved to be done with him. Who knows? Whatever happened, the Yellow Jackets were very good last weekend.

The Yellow Jackets were 1-3 coming into that game with losses to Clemson (41-10), Ole Miss (42-0) and UCF (27-10). Defense obviously hasn’t done well and Duke may be able to exploit it behind QB Riley Leonard, who has been terrific so far.

Duke in general has been terrific so far. The running game has been outstanding and the defense is far improved from last season. With a win in Hotlanta, the Blue Devils would be just one win from bowl eligibility. Anyone who saw that coming please post your lottery picks as soon as possible.