YouTube Gold: Victor Wembanyama Rising

The buzz about Victor Wembanyama is building fast. A 7-3 French unicorn, Wembanyama is a world-class shotblocker and an outstanding three point shooter. He handles the ball well, perhaps not as well as Chet Holmgren, but there’s plenty of time. For everything else, we expect that most people would prefer Wembanyama.

It’s going to be fun to watch these guys in the NBA. They should have some classic battles.

Wembanyama is probably a better athlete than Holmgren is and a bit taller too. Moreover, if we had to bet on one of them muscling up, we’d bet on Wembanyama.

There are guys periodically who get way overhyped, most recently Emoni Bates, who appears to be vastly overrated, so you can’t be sure that this guy is going to change the game. But he has a pretty good chance of doing just that, assuming that a) he keeps working, b) he stays healthy, and c) he keeps his focus where it should be.

This season we’re going to see multiple teams tanking just for a shot at him. Look at him in this video and just imagine when he actually matures. This guy could pull quadruple doubles.