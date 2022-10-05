YouTube Gold: Zion Williamson Looked Great In His Return To NBA Action

You’re going to hear the phrase “514 days” a lot on Wednesday. That’s because that’s how long it’s been since former Duke star Zion Williamson played in an NBA game.

Tuesday was only an exhibition, and New Orleans played 17 guys and only one starter got as much as 19 minutes, which was by design.

For his part, Williamson got 15 minutes but it was enough time to demonstrate what he accomplished in the off-season.

He was electrifying. He looked, to us anyway, a lot quicker and like running was just so much easier.

There are a lot of great plays in this clip, and two of them came at the expense of former Florida State star Patrick Williams. One was a stunning run-down block that looked completely effortless and the other was a dunk where Williamson just blew by Williams. Keep in mind that Williams is a gifted athlete and a respected basketball player in the National Basketball Association.

It was like child’s play for Williamson as he announced his return in 15 superb minutes. We can’t wait for more.