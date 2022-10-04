The Duke Chronicle Profiles Jacob Grandison

After a bit of a hiatus, the Duke Chronicle’s series on Duke’s roster returns. This time Illinois transfer Jacob Grandison is featured. Here’s an excerpt:

“Grandison sticks to the basics from deep. Most of his trey attempts are not from intricate dribbles or overreaching stepback shots. Rather, much like a predator eyeing its prey, he quietly probes the opposing defense and patiently waits. With a quick touch of the ball and a flick of the wrist, he makes his opponents pay—whether it be a wide-open corner triple or a quick shot with a defender in his face...If, and when, a defender steps up high to prevent an easy trey, he slips behind them for an easy open look in the paint. There are also many moments in which he makes a hard cut to the rim for a handoff or an easy dish from a driving teammate. “

After two transfers, could he end up starting for Duke? At a minimum, he brings reliable experience. He came up in a very different way than most Duke players did, from virtually no interest from colleges when he was in high school to Holy Cross and then Illinois. Now he’s a Blue Devil and he got here through hard work. Gotta love it.

He’s a really intriguing piece for new coach Jon Scheyer to work with.