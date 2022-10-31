YouTube Gold: Zion Williamson Returns

Former Blue Devil Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram were both injured in a recent game against the Utah Jazz and while Ingram is still out, Williamson returned against the LA Clippers Sunday night and nearly pulled a triple-double.

Fellow Brotherhood member Luke Kennard had 23 minutes for the Clippers and scored seven.

Williamson’s game is evolving. He didn’t shoot particularly well in this game - just 9-17 for 21 points - but he had 12 rebounds and his passing, with seven assists against the Clippers, is still an overlooked part of his game. You’ll see some of his assists in this clip. He’s getting much better at drawing people to him and finding open guys. Not that he was bad at it before but now he’s really taking advantage and the Pelicans have the shooters to take advantage.

The Pelicans are doing really well so far at 4-2 and when Ingram gets back, they could really heat up. So stay tuned.