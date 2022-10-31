Latest Chronicle Profile: Jeremy Roach

The latest, and we think final Chronicle player profile is of junior captain Jeremy Roach.

His Duke journey has been interesting. He arrived, like Quinn Cook, coming off of a significant injury and it took awhile for Roach to really get back to himself.

Last season he did though, and down the stretch he was absolutely brilliant - not to mention fearless. He would drive on much bigger players and, like Isaiah Thomas with the Piston, consistently score over them.

With the team essentially being overhauled, Roach’s importance cannot be overstated. He’s the conduit not just to the coach, but to Duke Basketball as we have come to know it.

From the Chronicle: “Last season, Roach captured the hearts of millions of college basketball fans. His role in the lineup varied throughout the season until the NCAA tournament, where he solidified his spot in the starting five. In the tournament, Roach averaged 11.8 points, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 35.2 minutes per game. In Duke’s Sweet 16 matchup against Texas Tech, the Leesburg, Va., native scored 15 points, tying his second-highest total for the season. His best showing came in the ACC tournament quarterfinals against Syracuse—Roach scored 19 points, including five three-pointers, to lift Duke into the next round.“

He has a chance to be one of the great Duke captains and one of the better point guards, which is really saying something.