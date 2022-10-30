DBR Podcast #452 - Secret Scrimmage Recap!

Shhhh, don’t tell anyone but Duke played a secret scrimmage on Saturday against one of the best teams in the land, the Houston Cougars.

Ok, ok, maybe it wasn’t so secret but it was not shown on any TV. So, how can the DBR Podcast crew possibly break down what happened? They have poured over the boxscore and examined instagram photos with a microscope to being their loyal listeners every detail they could possibly want from this pre-season test. Who looked good and who struggled? What did Duke do well and what needs work?

The podcast guys may not be completely certain of those answers, but they will give it their best shot. And then, after the break, they look ahead to the actual televised exhibition game coming up this week against Fayetteville State.

Keep sending stats game topics to dbrpodcast at gmail.com, and we will see you again soon!