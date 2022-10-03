Duke Recruiting: Alier Maluk Visits

Recruiting never stops and having put together terrific classes for 2022 and 2023, Duke’s Jon Scheyer is moving forward, relentlessly seeking new talent.
Latest know target: current 4-star big man Alier Maluk out of Pittsburgh and yes, Jeff Capel and Pitt are in full pursuit. Maluk visited Duke over the weekend.
If you watch the videos below, you’ll see a slender kid who is 15 or 16 and obviously not filled out. He’s listed at either 6-9 or 6-11 so it’s understandable that he hasn’t bulked up yet. Everyone is on their own schedule when it comes to physical maturation.
But what you also see is a guy who is agile, who can bring the ball up court and who can shoot and run. When his body catches up, this kid is going to be a load.
