Brotherhood Update: Seth Curry & Cam Reddish

The long NBA season is starting up and unfortunately, former Blue Devil Seth Curry is not fully ready. He’s still rehabbing after getting his ankle scoped during the off-season. He says he’s pretty close: Getting closer every day. Doing a little bit more and more every day. I’m trying to be smart about it. Pass all the tests I need to pass and get ready to go, and stay mentally engaged at the same time to be ready for the season,” Curry told the New York Post. “[I’m doing] full individual workouts … a bit of everything except playing five-on-five. That’s pretty much where I’m at.”

Meanwhile, over at the Garden, former Devil Cam Reddish is still a Knick despite rumors that the Los Angeles Lakers covet him. And the Post says an injury to Quentin Grimes gives him a shot at making an impression he couldn’t make at the end of last season after getting traded to New York from the Atlanta Hawks.

It’s a great chance for him to get back on track.

And Reddish’s Duke and now Knicks teammate RJ Barrett says the feel around his team is that something good is about to happen.